Cade Water issues system-wide boil advisory

CADE, La. — St. Martin Parish Water Works District #3 officials report that the Cade Water system experienced electrical problems early Monday morning that caused the water wells to stop working.

Since then, the issue has been resolved and the wells are back on line and pressure is increasing. However, the system is under a boil-water advisory until further notice, authorities say.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it to prepare or rinse food by using the following methods:

Boil water in a clean container for one minute. The one-minute period begins when the water comes to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water).

Be sure to disinfect your own water before consumption until advised otherwise.