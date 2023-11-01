Atchafalaya Bridge 50th Anniversary

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development alongside local leaders held a conference celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. They also unveiled the celebratory logo highlighting the bridge.

The bridge first opened in 1973 and is the third longest bridge in the U.S. DOTD Chief Engineer Chad Winchester said the bridge has played a crucial role in the economic development of Southwestern Louisiana.

“This bridge has come to serve as a vital link between Baton Rogue, Acadiana, and really for the entire southern United States," Winchester said. "It’s been an economic driver for the southern United States. And it opened up sportsmen's paradise for a lot of visitors and Louisiana residents as well.”



