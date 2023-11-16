Approval for location of Village of Parks library

St. Martin Parish Library approved of the location of a new library in the Village of Parks.

The location would be next to the new city hall, located across the street from Cecil Poché Park.

Village of Parks Mayor Kevin Kately said the next steps are getting approval from the St. Martin Parish Government at their next council meeting.

Kately said he hopes that people who currently use libraries like the ones in Breaux Bridge and St. Martinville will use this library instead.

“You have a lot of kids that’s not able to have internet at their home,” Mayor Kately said. “So we bring it here, more computers and more things that you could put inside the libraries is helpful. Then also you gotta think about this. A lot of the kids have to travel to St. Martinville and Breaux Bridge to their libraries because it's bigger, more spacious and more things for them to do.”

Mayor Kately said the price of this library would cost about three million dollars and he expects construction to begin if approved, by the beginning of next year.