An Acadiana icon returns: Randol's Restaurant & Dance Hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Randol's Restaurant & Dance Hall had a location on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette for 50 years, but it closed its doors in November of 2021.

This location is now underway to becoming a Superior Grill.

We thought that was the last we'd see of Randol's, but now they are back.

On Nov. 16, the Randol's team put out a news release officially announcing that the new Randol's Restaurant & Dance Hall will open in January of the new year. See the full announcement here.

Randol's is moving into the old Mulate's building located at 325 W. Mills Ave. in Breaux Bridge. The entire four-acre property was acquired and will be used for the restaurant and dance hall, a seafood market and another project that has not been announced yet, but according to the news release "you will have to see to believe" it.

There will be more updates to come on the new Randol's, so be sure to stay tuned.