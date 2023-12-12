OHS football team adds the state title to their showcase on Monday morning

Opelousas, LA: The Opelousas Senior High football team added the LHSAA 2023 State Championship to their showcase. It was a day of victory for the tigers as a 67-year-old dream became reality.

" You are leaving a legacy, and when you leave a legacy, I want my kids to come back so they can show their kids the accomplishments we all did; this is something to be proud of; these kids on this team can show their kids. This is what we did; we are the first team ever to win a championship at OHS, and right now, this is the best team that came through the school's history," said Coach Zachary.

"I knew my team needed me at that moment, and I knew I needed to keep my head in the game," said QB Zackeus Malveaux,

"It's not about me at all. It was about winning for my community and my team," said D'Shaun Ford, running back for OHS Tigers.

The team is humbled and thrilled to see their hard work pay off. Along with the state title, they are shopping around for rings, but the team will need donations for everyone to get championship rings.

" So for those to go out there and perform the way they perform throughout the playoffs and bring it back home and be the first ever to do it, that is big," said Coach Zachery.

Now, the team is preparing to raise money to get rings.

If you want to donate, contact Opelousas Senior High at 337-942-5634 or contribute to the school's athletic booster cash app $Orangeclub2022.