Opelousas, La: The City of Opelousas installs solar-powered license plate surveillance cameras along I-49.

License plate readers are already installed within the city limits, but soon they will be installed along I-49, a place police say where crime often occurs.

" Things are moving; the I-49 Cooridoore is growing and developing more business," said Tyrone Abrams, Public Information Officer for the Opelousas Police Department.

Therefore, police say there is the potential for crime, and to fight against it, they are installing 18 license plate surveillance cameras.

"I think they should have them all over," said Opelousas resident Ellen Stelly.

Ellen Stelly lives near a camera that has already been installed. She believes they are a big help

" And actually, I noticed that there are some cameras on the other street, and there were a lot of activities going around there, and I see less of that now," said Stelly.

The solar-powered cameras will have the technology to read the license plates.

"Nowadays, people travel, and people can be more mobile, and they can come from different cities to do these crimes or these illegal activities," said Abrams.

The cameras are also said to reduce response times.

" It's real-time information, so we have officers out there, you know, who can get to the scenes quicker," said Abrams.

The project will also involve partnering with other law enforcement agencies throughout the city and parish.

" Lafayette and will be able to access our cameras and vice versa; we will be able to access their cameras in the event of trying to solve a matter," said Abrams.

The St. Landry Economic Development District approved the funding for the project, which comes to $149,000. Police say they plan to install the cameras north and south of I-49.

We asked the police department about privacy issues related to license plate surveillance, and they say it will only pertain to a specific group of people.

" It doesn't affect them at all. We are specifically looking for vehicles that have taken part in criminal activity,"said Abrams

Therefore, the cameras are expected to be placed in high-crime areas.

Police say they are working to add a real-time crime lab to monitor the cameras 24/7.