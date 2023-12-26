State Fire Marshal investigating fatal Opelousas fire

OPELOUSAS, La. — A fatal house fire in St. Landry Parish is currently being investigated by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

According to Ashley Rodrigue, Public Affairs Director for the State Fire Marshal's Office, the incident occurred at 11011 Highway 190 West in Opelousas.

There is one confirmed fatality, Rodrige reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Information will be updated as it is made available.

St. Landry Parish Fire District #3 was on scene for assistance.