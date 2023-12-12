Splash Print Store to donate to OHS Tigers using a percentage of the proceeds from sales

Opelousas-La Splash Creative Products in Opelousas has been busy around the clock cranking out orders.

"We had a line for four and five days. It's been unbelievable," said owner Chad Ray.

The shop is now working to handle the load of OHS Tiger championship merchandise and t-shirts.

" We have about 200 calls a day," said Lennie Meche

"WOW? Going to the dome, we sold a ton of shirts," said owner Chad Ray.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the OHS tigers so they can purchase whatever they need. The team is looking to buy championship rings, but they need donations to get it done.

" But yes, rings are costly, and you need a lot of funds, so we are giving the coach a percentage of our sales proceeds and letting him decide where he would like to place the funds," said Ray.

"If you don't help the community and just put it out all to yourself, it's not a good thing; you got to give back," said Ray.

If you want some tiger champ gear and want to support the OHS tigers purchasing rings, you can head to Spalsh's store site here

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm.

