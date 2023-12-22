Second arrest made in fatal Eunice shooting

EUNICE, La. — Another arrest has been made in last Friday's shooting incident that left a man shot in the head and a two-year-old injured.

Continuing their investigation into the December 15, 2023 shooting incident, Eunice Police arrested Eftina Rideaux, 33, of Eunice, on charges of 2 Counts of Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder, and 1 Count of Principal to Second Degree Murder.

According to the Eunice Police Department, the male victim, who was shot in the head, died at a Lafayette area hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The child was last listed in stable condition at a Baton Rouge hospital, officials report.

The initial suspect, identified as Aaron Jones, was found by a family member in a Eunice home early Monday morning. Jones died of an apparent suicide, authorities say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Eunice Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.