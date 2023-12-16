Three people, including two-year-old, injured in Eunice shooting

A man is in critical condition and a young child is stable after a Friday afternoon shooting in Eunice.

Police were called to the 300 block of Corn Street, where they found a man shot in the head, as well as a woman and a two-year-old child wounded.

The man was airlifted to a hospital and is listed in critical condition, police say. The woman was treated and released, and the child is listed in stable condition in a Baton Rouge hospital.

The investigation revealed that an argument happened at the house between two men, when one man pulled a gun and started shooting. He shot the other man in the head, and when the woman came out holding the two-year-old they were hit by bullets, too.

The shooter fled the area, but police say they have identified him and are trying to find him. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Eunice Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477