Pet adoption fees waived at St. Landry Animal Shelter

OPELOUSAS, La. — In collaboration with the Bissell Pet Foundation, St. Landry Parish Animal Control announces a Waived Fee Adoption Event as part of the Empty the Shelters initiative. The event is scheduled to take place on December 2, 2023, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Tractor Supply in Opelousas, located at 241 Acadiana Prep Circle.

This adoption event aims to find loving homes for animals in need while waiving adoption fees to make the process more accessible and encouraging for potential pet parents. Canines and felines of all sizes, ages, and personalities will be available for adoption, promising a diverse array of furry companions for families to consider.

The Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters campaign has been instrumental in connecting shelter animals with caring families across the nation, according to a spokesperson for St. Landry Parish Government. By teaming up with this initiative, St. Landry Parish Animal Control hopes to make a significant impact on the lives of the animals in their care.

The adoption event will be hosted at Tractor Supply in Opelousas, offering a convenient and welcoming venue for prospective pet adopters. St. Landry Parish Animal Control encourages all animal lovers in the community to come out, meet the canines and felines available for adoption, and consider opening their hearts and homes to a new furry friend.

