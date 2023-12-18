Opelousas Celebrates the OHS Tigers in Champion Parade

Opelousas, La- "I'm just loving it. The fact that we were able to come together in such a slow period, and such it shows what we're capable of," said CiCi Savoy

We're so proud of our Tigers! Keep on with the victory," said media specialist Gervis Williams.

It's a Cinderella story for the OHS Tigers. Thousands gather to cheer on the 2023 LHSAA State Champions, Opelousas Senior High School. It's history in the making.

"For our Tigers, to be able to come out and boost them, I think that's going to help change the pattern from what we've been having gone on in our city," said Cici Savoy.

"You brought a whole victory to Opelousas, and we are all so proud of you. This is awesome; you needed this, the city needed this, and you all needed this," said one parade goer.

"The Tigers brought energy to the city, renewed energy, to help us understand we can do it, we can't give up, and we have more to come," said Williams.

The OHS Band, cheerleaders, and city leaders filled the streets from North Main Street to S. Union—the Parade ended at Donald Garden Stadium, where a pep rally awaited the city and the champions. The Tigers have waited 67 years to reach state championship status—- forever changing the school's program. It's a moment this team will never forget.

"Oh man, it's awesome to see the community out and everybody happy; everybody having a good time cooking," said Coach Jimmy Zachary.

Coach Zachary, the team leader, has his name written in history. The Mayor, Julius Alsandor, granted him a key to the city. With the newfound glory, Coach says there is only one thing to do: fight to keep the title in the city.