A man wanted in a November 9 vehicle pursuit has turned himself in.

At 4:29 AM, on Monday, November 27, 21-year-old Shawn Oakley, turned himself in at the Opelousas Police Department.

Oakley was wanted by Port Barre Police following a vehicle pursuit on November 9, in Port Barre.

Oakley has been booked into the St. Landry parish jail for stop sign violation, aggravated flight, hit-and-run driving, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.