Lewis and Guilbeaux face off in a Special Election for Opelousas Alderman seat in District A

Opelousas, LA: The race for Alderman District-A is going into a third election. Victor Lewis and John Guilbeaux will need voters to head to the polls for the third time this year to decide a winner. The last election ended in a tie, with each candidate getting 224 votes.

"Everybody thinks this is the first time, and it's pretty unusual. It happened in 1986 in Port Barre in the Mayor's Race, which ended in a coin toss," said Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux.

But the race will be decided differently.

"Louisiana law allows them to run until one of them gives up or the other wins," said Jagneaux.

"This train is not backing up; no one will steal my will to compete," said Guilbeaux.

"I feel like I will be victorious next time around," said Victor Lewis

Victor Lewis and John Gulbeaux have been through three elections: the primary in October, the general in November, and the special election this Saturday. Both men say they refuse to give up on Opelousas.

"My experience, of course, has helped me to transition into this position. I have also been on the civil service board, and I know what is happening in Opelousas," said Lewis.

With thirty-five years in the oil field, lifelong resident John Guilbeaux says he will dedicate most of his time to his childhood home.

"For people in District A, if you want someone to have 100 percent of his time to give to you, I just retired, and that is the only reason I am doing this; we have to understand that our city needs help right now," said Guilbeaux.

Both candidates are aware of the issues that plague the city, from infrastructure to pay, but there may be a bigger problem: voting. The November 18th election turnout for this race was only 33 percent.

"Well, everybody says it's voter apathy," said Jagneaux

"People feel like their vote doesn't matter, but us being in a tie shows you that every single vote does count," said Lewis.

Guilbeaux, his opponent, says that the third time around is not the charm; instead, it's frustrating, and he encourages the community to go out and vote.

"But if we have to do this for a third, then let's do it," said Guilbeaux

"Single vote counts, and everybody needs to come out and vote either that or they should not complain," said Jagneaux

The Special Election is on December 16th. You can visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website here for voting locations.