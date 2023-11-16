JS Clark Leadership Academy is set to break ground on a new multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art campus.

Opelousas, La: JS Clark Leadership Academy is on the horizon of change. 5th through 8th-grade students will be moving to a new 29-million-dollar school facility, and it's a project that has students excited and ready for success.

The academy is home to many bright minds of the future.

"I want to be an FBI agent when I grow up," said Terry Pitre, a second grader.

If I keep my grades up and do well, I can have a chance to go to college and pursue my NFL dreams," said Paulee Jr, an 8th grader.

These students can pursue those dreams at the academy's new academic facility.

" And we plan for it to be a 21st-century state-of-the-art facility and a place for them to call home," said CEO Tiffanie Lewis.

The campus will house middle and high school students. A 5th grader, Harlee Edwards, believes the new school will invite a more diverse crowd.

" I think it's a big push for JS Clark because I think it's going to be like more people coming and more different cultures coming from different cities and countries," said Harlee.

Lewis says the project was once an idea that took some time to develop.

"We have been working on this for about two years, and the fruition of it just came into reality," said Lewis.

In the summer of 2025, students will have a new gym, state-of-the-art classrooms, science labs, art rooms, a cafeteria, a spacious lobby, and more.

" All of this is about improving our academic intelligence here in Opelousas, and we are moving businesses here, and they want a community that is educated, and that is what JS Clark is all about building the next workforce and the leaders of our community," said Lewis.

Regarding funding, the school will come at no cost to the taxpayers thanks to a bond measure approved by the state treasurer.

"Having that new school, that new facility, something they can call their own that is brand spanking new and shiny is not only going to infuse them mentally physically but emotionally as well; they have something now that they can claim and call their own and be proud of," said Lewis.

Tomorrow, community partners, stakeholders, and city officials will join the school to celebrate the groundbreaking at 932 South Bullard, Opelousas, La 70570. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.