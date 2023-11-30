Eunice Business Owner is Paying it Forward to Community

Market on the Lawn is returning to Eunice this weekend.

Dozens of vendors, craftsmen and artists from across the state will gather at LA Legion, a gift shop in the heart of the historic district.

Susan Vigee is the founder of the event and owns LA Legion, where vendors will showcase and sell their products and services to the community.

"Several of my vendors had an idea of starting a market on the lawn," Vigee said. "I have plenty of space on the lawn, so I thought, let's try this."

Deborah Eckholdt said she lives in Eunice, but her 24-year-old daughter helps attract local customers by selling items at LA Legion.

Eckholdt said Market on the Lawn helps to provide exposure for her daughter and several other up-and-coming artists.

"She had quite a few items that are indigenous to our local environment like her Cajun flag items and she can do anything on any kind of fabric," Eckholdt said.

Some business owners like Bridgete Doucet, owner of Casual Catering said she'll be participating in Market on the Lawn for the first time this weekend.

"I had a friend who is also a vendor here and I saw her great results," Doucet said. "I was like, I have to do this."

Market on the Lawn is scheduled for Saturday at 251 Park Avenue in Eunice.

The event will be held from 10 AM until 2 o'clock.