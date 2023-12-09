City of Opelousas celebrates after historic OHS win!

Opelousas, LA- Emotions run high tonight as Opelousas will be home to the LHSAA Divison II Non-Select State Championship.

The OHS tigers are now State Champions, winning the title for the first time in the school's history.

Kayenne's Bar and Grill was a packed house after hundreds gathered to watch history unfold as the Tigers dominated the game.

"OHS, OHS, OHS, OHS, OHS, OHS, OHS, OHS, OHS, OHS," shouted the crowd.

"For the first time in school history, The Opelousas School fighting tigers are number one in football. You heard it here first, we will run it back, and they say why? Because we believe," said William Guilbeaux, Class of 89.

"I am so proud because that is my alma mater, and it's also a big win for the city. I am mean I am proud, I am Opelousas, proud, I am tiger proud," said Rhonda Deville, Class of 91.

Before today's win, Opelousas feeder schools closed so the community, students, faculty, friends, and family could travel to the game to watch history unfold.

" We are coming home with it," said one OHS administrator.

This moment feels unreal for some.

" You know, it's like a dream; many people never really gave Opelousas an opportunity," said Band Director Tevin Alfred.

" I am emotional. It feels good to see these kids from Opelousas do something with themselves, doing something positive. They have stamped a positive note on Opelousas," said Nathan Kimble, former OHS alumni, Class of 77.

" I think this is the most positive thing that can happen because, number one, this is going to put a new shining light on Opelousas," said Sherly Ned, an OHS administrator.

"We are here for a reason," said student Ja'Kely Collins.

Now, this school and the entire city can celebrate

"This means a lot for the kids, and this is the first time in school history, said Alfred

This is a day the school and the city will never forget, and it is a moment now a part of history; come Monday, the tigers will add the state Championship to their showcase.

A parade for the OHS Tigers is in the works and will be scheduled sometime next week. Follow KATC.com to get updates.

