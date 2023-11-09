An investigation is underway after a shooting left a retired officer dead and one critically injured.

Opelousas, LA: The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office continues to work round the clock to put the pieces together after a retired officer was shot and killed. I sat down with the sheriff, and they say they are trying to figure out what led to the shooting and who pulled the trigger first.

" We began the investigation with Ledee's son, who is the boyfriend of the young lady that used to date the shooter, Thomas Breckney, but she broke up with him, and Breckney came to the house to see if he could talk to her and of course she refused; that when Ledee went outside and met Breckney at his car, and an argument ensued, and shots were fired," said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Ledee did not survive, and Breckney remains in critical condition at a Baton Rouge hospital.

" We don't know what was said yet; we are trying to determine who shot the weapon first. All of that is under investigation," said the Sheriff.

It's unclear if domestic violence played a role in Breckney and the unidentified woman present at the time of the incident.

" I don't know if there was a domestic incident or not; they were not together at the time," said Sheriff

I asked the Sheriff's Office why they were investigating the case when Tim Ledee once worked for the department, and they told me that it was because Ledee was a retired officer and not active at the time of the shooting.

