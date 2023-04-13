Spring Forward Resource and Career Fair in Acadiana

The Shreveport Job Corps Center is hosting the Spring Forward Resource and Career Fair.

The event is targeting young people 16-24 years old. The purpose of the event is to provide as many resources and opportunities as possible to the young people in our community. Many businesses and community organizations will be represented at the event. We also have Uncle Luck (Local Comedian) as a Special Guest. Food, drinks and prizes will be given away to the participants.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the George Dupuis Recreation Center located at 1212 E. Pont des Mouton Road in Lafayette from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications will be accepted for in-person instruction and career training in welding, painting, carpentry, building construction technology, culinary arts, office administration and certified nursing assistant.

Shreveport Job Corps provides hands-on training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance at no cost to those who qualify.