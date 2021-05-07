SOLA Giving Day breaks records with $1.85 million donated

Almost 4,000 donations on Thursday's SOLA Giving Day brought in more than $1.85 million for 173 nonprofits, churches and schools in South Louisiana.

According to the Community Foundation of Acadiana, who hosted the event, SOLA 2021 was a record breaking event with preliminary totals surpassing three previous years.

SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event for nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools who serve South Louisiana. Any local nonprofit organization can participate.

The Community Foundation of Acadiana says that, prior to the 24-hour online giving event on May 6, matching gifts totaling $939,230 were secured to support more than 100 organizations.

Matching donations are those charitable contributions given by private donors that will match the general public’s donations dollar for dollar.

Community Foundation of Acadiana also awarded $22,000 in prizes to participating organizations on Thursday.

To view a list of prize winners, https://www.solagivingday.org/content/prizes

