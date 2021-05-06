Local non-profits, schools and churches participate in SOLA Giving Day

SOLA Giving Day continues to make a difference for several organizations across South Louisiana each year.

Many are donating to several non-profit organizations, schools, and churches across the region.

Cité des Arts is one of the non-profits participating in the online event this year.

The facility is a hub for artists and performers--complete with multiple stages--a dance studio and an art gallery.

Cité des Arts announced they have been struggling financially to keep up with rent and utilities because productions took a huge hit during the pandemic.

Donations will go a long way in supporting the organization.

"When we get that money, it helps us to pay our bills. It helps us to maintain the programming that we have going," explains Daniel Ladmirault, who is the program director at Cité des Arts.

He says the whole years of his calendar was wiped clean so they are starting from scratch with workshops and brainstorming sessions to find new and better things for 2021.

"So, the money that we raise today through South Louisiana Giving Day, will help us toward that goal," Ladmirault said.

Another organization participating in SOLA Giving Day is the Hospice Promise Foundation.

The non-profit organization assists hospice patients with essential non-hospice related expenses, such as utilities, burial and cremation, food assistance and comfort and personal care items.

"We’re excited because this gets the community involved. It's an online giving day, 24 hours of reminding people that it's important to not only just volunteer in your community, but also financially support nonprofits within their community. So we're really excited to partner with CFA," states Annie Perret.

May 6th is the last chance to donate! If you are considering donating, be sure to head over to solagivingday.org

