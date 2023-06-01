SMILE community action agency celebrates 55 years of service

May is community action month.

On May 31, SMILE Community Action Agency held their "Hats Off and Hot Dogs" event to celebrate the agency's 55th year.

It was held at agency's central office on Johnston Street.

The non-profit agency provides service and resources to communities in Acadiana.

Their mission is to embody the nation's spirit of hope through changing lives and supporting communities in need.

CEO of SMILE Community Action said, "Our fight or our efforts in the war against poverty continues, even to this day. There are people that are suffering even more now than what we've seen in my entire life. And so it's critically important that we have all of the extensions of our network available at the whim of those that need our services the most.

