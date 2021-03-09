SFM announces arrests in arson investigations, two in Acadiana

The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced several arrests made in multiple arson cases over the past few days. At least one of these cases extends into last year.

Two of the arrests made were in connection with arson investigations in Acadiana.

The State Fire Marshal's Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Jonathan Senegal of Opelousas who was arrested on March 5, 2021, on one count of Simple Arson. He is accused of allegedly setting fire to the home he was renting located in the 400 block of Homer Richard Road in Opelousas. The fire occurred on the afternoon of March 3.

The second arrest in Acadiana is of 24-year-old Navin Sam of Lafayette, who was arrested on March 7, 2021, on one count of Simple Arson. Sam is accused of setting an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire in front of her home located on Nicholas Street in Breaux Bridge. An additional suspect, a juvenile, was also arrested in this case.

The State Fire Marshal's Office also provided arrests for two other arson investigations in Louisiana. One case dates back to June 2020.

Jimmy “Tim” Terrell White, 49, of Many, was arrested on March 6 on one count of Simple Arson for setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home in June 2020. The home was located in the 2700 block of Highway 474 in Florien and no one was injured in the fire.

Wesley Lankford, 61, of Bogalusa, was arrested on March 7 on one count of Negligent Arson for setting fire to a shed which spread to a nearby home with seven people inside, including a 1-week-old baby. The home was located in the 1800 block of Avenue G in Bogalusa. All occupants were able to escape safely.

*Photos for Senegal and Sam were not available at the time of publication*

