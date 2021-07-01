Seventh Annual Fête-Dieu du Teche set for August 15

The Seventh Annual Fête-Dieu du Teche Eucharist Boat Procession will take place this year on Sunday, August 15, in honor of the Christian family.

This year's procession will highlight the Holy Family as Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament will be accompanied by boats carrying the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph. Families are encouraged to register a family boat and travel down the Bayou Teche as a family or by following the stops together for recitation of the Holy Rosary and Benediction.

August 15th marks the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and also the 256th anniversary of the arrival of French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana.

Prayers at all of the planned stops along the Bayou Teche will be broadcast live on radio, so those with compromised health can listen along. Priests will also be available at each stop for Confessions.

Boat registration can be completed here.

A full itinerary for Fête-Dieu du Teche is below:

8:00 a.m. Holy Mass in French with Bishop John Douglas Deshotel, D.D. at St. Leo the Great Church, Leonville

9:00 a.m. Procession from St. Leo’s to Leonville boat landing 9:30 a.m. Boat Procession departs

10:20 a.m. Arrive at Arnaudville and disembark for Rosary and Benediction

11:45 a.m. Arrive at Cecilia and disembark for Rosary and Benediction

1:35 p.m. Arrive at Breaux Bridge and disembark for Rosary and Benediction

3:15 p.m. Arrive at Parks and disembark for Rosary and Benediction

4:45 p.m. Flotilla arrives at St. Martinville behind Notre Dame; Foot Procession to Notre Dame de Perpetuel Secours for Benediction

5:00 p.m. Procession from Notre Dame to St. Martin de Tours Church for Benediction

5:30 p.m. Procession down Main Street to Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel for Solemn Vespers & Final Benediction

6:00 p.m. Solemn Vespers and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament at Mater Dolorosa Chapel

For more information, visit the website www.jesuscrucified.net or Fete-Dieu du Teche on Facebook or contact Fr. Michael Champagne, CJC by telephone at (337) 394-6550 or email at fetedieuduteche@gmail.com.

