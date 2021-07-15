Sen Cassidy talks rebuilding Louisiana with mayors of Lafayette and Lake Charles

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy met with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter to talk about projects aimed at rebuilding Louisiana.

On Thursday, Cassidy spoke to the two local leaders about storm recovery, flood mitigation, infrastructure, and how Congress can help in both Calcasieu and Lafayette Parish.

Cassidy says he is working to help rebuild Louisiana.

In the video, Guillory presented Cassidy with a medallion commemorating the 200th anniversary of the city and parish. The medallion has the image of the Marquis de Lafayette. Guillory says he has only given this medallion at least 4 times.

Nic Hunter stated that he appreciated the efforts of Cassidy and those in DC for their work and not forgetting Calcasieu Parish and Southwest Louisiana following the storms last year and current flooding

"We don't want people to forget about the story about what Americans in Lake Charles are going through," Mayor Hunter said.

Cassidy says the group also talked about an infrastructure bill that will have more money for Calcasieu River Bridge and I-49 south. It will also include money for projects including water and drainage projects.

"I think it is a great bill, I think they think so too," Cassidy said in a brief Twitter

In April, Louisiana received approximately $216 million to be allocated for road and infrastructure projects throughout the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined LA DOTD and the Louisiana Legislature to announce the allocation as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. This $1.4 trillion relief package was passed by Congress last year.

See more here.

Great to have Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory @LCGTweets & @LakeCharlesCity Mayor Nic Hunter in town to talk about recovery, flood mitigation, infrastructure, and how Congress can help. Working to rebuild Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/KkoxX4nUXJ — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) July 15, 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel