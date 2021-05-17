Sandbag locations around Acadiana for May 17, 2021

With this week's severe weather conditions, several local governments around Acadiana have opened sandbag locations for residents in case of flooding.

Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced Monday that sand and bags are available to residents free of charge at several parish locations.

Sandbag locations and addresses:



Ward 1 Barn - 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

Ward 2 Barn – 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes

Ward 3 Old Barn - 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles

Old Kroger building- intersection of Beglis Parkway and Napoleon Street, Sulphur

Ward 5 Barn – 129 Third St., Starks

Ward 6 Barn – 1275 Plum St., DeQuincy

Ward 8 Barn – 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa.

While the sand and bags are provided, residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. These facilities are not staffed with personnel.

Sandbags are available 24 hours a day, seven days week, but only during the threat of severe weather warnings.

Lafayette Parish

North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door. Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Duson

Duson Park at South A Street

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Youngsville

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

St. Landry Parish

The St. Landry Parish Government says it is officially issuing sand bags for Parish residents.

Starting Monday, St. Landry Parish Residents can pick up sand bags at the Yambilee Building located at 1939 West Landry St. (US 190) in Opelousas.

SLPG says that residents in flood prone areas should stay with family or friends who live on higher ground.

