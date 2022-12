Here's what we know so far about sandbags available in Acadiana:

OPELOUSAS - St. Landry Parish Government will issue sandbags Tuesday, December 13, for any parish resident that might need them. Due to the severe weather and increased chance of flooding Tuesday and into Wednesday, the parish government is making the bags available at the Yambilee Building at 1939 West Landry (Hwy 190) in Opelousas. Sandbags are pre-filled.