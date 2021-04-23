RPSO make arrest in rape case

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office says that an Alexandria man has been arrested on 3rd Degree Rape in connection with a report of criminal sexual conduct that occurred in the Alexandria area.

RPSO says that deputies took the initial report and detectives responded to conduct the follow up investigation, and identified Allen Hayes, 59, of Alexandria, as the suspect.

RPSO says that detectives learned Hayes was arrested in August of 2020 for 2nd Degree Rape by the Alexandria Police Department and was currently out on bond on that charge.

According to RPSO, detectives established sufficient probable cause that supported the victims allegations and a warrant was granted for Hayes’ arrest in reference to one count of 3rd Degree Rape.

On March 16, RPSO executied a search warrant at Hayes’ residence at 1717 Dublin Road in Alexandria where he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Hayes remains in jail at the time of this release in lieu of posting a $530,000 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and believe there may be more victims that have not yet come forward.

If anyone has any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Detective Matthew Cross at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

