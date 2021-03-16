Rotary Club announces clay shoot fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Lafayette is hosting a clay shoot at Ed’s Sporting Clay Range, located at 21327 Chestnut Road in Kaplan, LA on April 10, 2021.

The shoot is looking for four-person teams to participate - the cost for a team is $400. There are individual slots available for $100 and a youth category of ages 11 - 18 for $50, must be accompanied by an adult to participate.

The Rotary Club is also seeking sponsorships and has multiple levels still available ranging from $250 - $1,500.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Boys and Girls Scouts of Lafayette, Faith House, Rebuilding Together and scholarships for UL students.

If interested in participating or sponsoring, visit the Rotary Club of Lafayette’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubOfLafayette or contact Scott Lavergne at 337-781-2123 or by email at scott.lavergne@edcnow.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel