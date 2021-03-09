Menu

Road work causing congestion on I-10 West between Duson and Rayne

Congestion on I-10 West just past Duson due to schedule construction work - March 9, 2021
Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 12:03:20-05

According to DOTD, there is congestion on I-10 West from Mile Marker 95 (near Duson) to LA 35 (Rayne) due to scheduled roadwork in the area.

Motorist are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

To see traffic updates, visit the DOTD website, 511la.org.

