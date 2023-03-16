Watch Now
Registration open now for Senior Olympics

Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 17:24:12-04

Registration for the Acadiana District Senior Olympic Games is now open.

Early Mail-In registration is open until April 1, 2023.

Acadiana District Senior Olympic Games is a non-profit sports organization that helps promote physical fitness, creates motivation and reinforces a healthy and improved quality of life for persons 50 and older.

Some of the sports in the olympic games are golf, track and field, horse shoes, shuffleboard, Texas Hold 'em, bouree, mini golf, skeeball, bowling, billiards, bench press and dead lift, marksmanship and pickleball.

For more information, contact the Lafayette Council on Aging, 160 Industrial Pkwy., Lafayette, (337)262-5990 or srolympicslcoa@gmail.com

