Registration open for Vermilion Voyage

Lafayette Travel and the Bayou Vermilion District have partnered to host the Vermilion Voyage (March 25-27), a three-day overnight paddle down the Bayou Vermilion launching from the Acadiana Park Nature Station to Palmetto Island State Park. Participants will have the rare opportunity to consecutively paddle more than 50 miles through Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes.

Registration for the event is $350 and includes paddle craft, life jacket, guide, shuttle service, insurance costs, gear transport, breakfast, lunch, and dinner with some beverages as well as evening entertainment. For registration details and more information visit VermilionVoyage2022.Eventbrite.com.

The itinerary is as follows:

Day 1 – Nature Station to Southside Park | 21.52 miles

The event will launch from the Acadiana Park Nature Station on Friday, March 27. Participants will park their cars at Vermilionville at 7 a.m. where they will be provided breakfast before being transported by shuttle to the Nature Station. Paddlers will launch from the Nature Station around 8 a.m. and will stop for lunch at Vermilionville’s La Cuisine de Maman. There will also be an opportunity for a brief guided tour of the historic village and watershed exhibit. Overnight will be at Southside Park where primitive camping will be available with access to electricity, bathrooms, and water. Dinner will be provided. There will be an outdoor screening in partnership with Southern Screen Film Festival to be announced later. The screening is open to the public.

Day 2 – Southside Park to Richards Sales Barn | 17.38 miles

The second day will start with a grab-and-go breakfast launching from Southside Park at 8 a.m. Paddlers will break for lunch around the mid-way point where we also take an extended break to explore. Overnight will be at the Richard Sale Barn where primitive camping will be made available with minimal access to electricity. There will be live music provided. Dinner will be provided. The public can purchase advanced tickets to the event by visiting RichardSaleBarn.com/Tickets.

Day 3 – Richard’s Sales Barn to Palmetto Island State Park | 11.68 miles

The third day will start with a grab-and-go breakfast launching from Richard’s Sale Barn at 7 a.m. Paddlers will break for lunch around the mid-way point where we also take an extended break to explore. Paddlers will finish at Palmetto Island State Park with access to electricity, bathrooms, and water. Dinner will be provided while gear is being loaded up. Paddlers will be picked up and transported back to their car at Vermilionville along with their gear.

For questions or to register by phone, contact Jesse Guidry at jesse@lafayettetravel.com or call (337) 769-3816.

