Recurring Pfizer vaccination events happening in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Region 4 Office of Public Health have announced upcoming Pfizer vaccination events in Acadiana.

The vaccination events are recurring each week at three locations in Acadiana.

Appointments are preferred, but OPH says that walk-ins are welcome.

Locations will be open from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm on designated days to administer vaccine doses.

See the vaccination locations:

Every Monday St. Martin Parish Health Unit (303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA)

Every Tuesday Iberia Parish Health Unit (715B Weldon Street New Iberia LA)

Every Wednesday St. Landry Parish Health Unit (308 W. Bloch St. Opelousas LA)

To schedule an appointment visit OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

