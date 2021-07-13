Qualifying starts tomorrow; here's what is on Acadiana ballots

Qualifying for the October 9 election starts tomorrow.

There are no statewide offices on the ballot for the open primary election, set for Saturday, October 9, 2021. But there are some local offices on some parish ballots, as well as several propositions, mostly tax renewals.

Here are the deadlines for those who wish to run for an office on the ballot, or who want to vote in the election:



The qualifying period for candidates is July 14-16, 2021. Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote (contact your local clerk of court for office hours). State candidates qualify in the executive offices of Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin at 8585 Archives Ave. in Baton Rouge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Qualifying fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier's check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Sept. 8.

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Sept. 18.

Early voting is Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 (excluding Sunday, Sept. 26) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 5 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Oct. 8 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

Here are the Acadiana-area offices and propositions on the ballot:

ACADIA PARISH

Mayor Village of Estherwood

1 to be elected

Aldermen Village of Estherwood

1 to be elected

Aldermen Village of Mermentau

2 to be elected

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition No. 1 of 2(Tax Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of four and eighty-three hundredths (4.83) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $54,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition No. 2 of 2(Tax Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a three (3) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $33,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

CALCASIEU PARISH

Law Enforcement District Proposition(One-Quarter (1/4%) Percent Sales and Use Tax Renewal)

Shall the Calcasieu Parish Law Enforcement District be authorized to renew, levy and continue to collect a tax of one-quarter (1/4%) percent upon the sale at retail, the use, the consumption, the distribution, the storage for use or consumption, and the lease or rental, of each item or article of tangible personal property and on all sales of services, as defined by law, an estimated $16,200,000.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year, for a period of ten (10) years, with said renewal beginning on October 1, 2023 and expiring on September 30, 2033, and after paying reasonable and necessary costs/expenses of collecting and administering the tax, the proceeds to be utilized for the purpose of maintaining salary levels for deputies and providing future cost of living adjustments, funding drug education programs (such as D.A.R.E.) in our schools, maintaining funding levels in personnel and equipment for Narcotics, Patrol, Detective Divisions, funding operations for the Calcasieu Parish Jail and providing substance abuse and other counseling programs, and maintaining operating reserves as well as providing additional funding for the District?

Town of Iowa Proposition(1/2% Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall the Town of Iowa, Louisiana (the "Town") pursuant to Article VI, Section 29 of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to renew levy and collection of a sales and use tax of one-half percent (1/2%) (the "Tax"), previously authorized at an election held on October 22, 2011, in perpetuity beginning July 1, 2022, upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the Town, all as presently or hereafter defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with collections from the levy of the Tax estimated to be $430,669.00 for one entire year, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the following purposes: flood control maintenance and flood control improvements; economic development activities; capital improvements and maintenance to the Town Hall and Town Park situated in the Town of Iowa?

IBERIA PARISH

City Marshal City Court, City of New Iberia

1 to be elected

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

1 to be elected

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville

1 to be elected

City of Lafayette Proposition No. 1 of 2(Police Millage Renewal)

Shall the City of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "City"), continue to levy and collect a special tax of three (3) mills on all property subject to taxation in the City, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $4,627,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of paying the costs of providing police salaries and salary related benefits in the City?

City of Lafayette Proposition No. 2 of 2(Fire Millage Renewal)

Shall the City of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "City"), continue to levy and collect a special tax of two (2) mills on all property subject to taxation in the City, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $3,085,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of paying the costs of providing fire salaries and salary related benefits in the City?

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 4(Airport Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy and collect a special tax of one and seventy-one hundredths (1.71) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $3,765,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the Lafayette Regional Airport?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 4(Drainage Millage Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy and collect a special tax of three and fifty-eight hundredths (3.58) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $7,883,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving drainage works within and for the Parish, said millage to represent a twenty-four hundredths of a mill (.24) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.34 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on November 6, 2012?

Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 4(Library Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy and collect a one and eighty-four hundredths (1.84) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $4,051,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public libraries in the Parish, including the acquisition of equipment, books, materials and supplies?

Parishwide Proposition No. 4 of 4(Public Health Millage Rededication)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to rededicate the proceeds heretofore or hereafter received by the Parish from the levy and collection of a 2.21 mills tax (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $4,860,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), said Tax authorized to be levied through 2025 pursuant to Proposition No. 3 at an election held on November 18, 2017, for the following purposes: (i) 1.98 mills for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and supporting public health units, mosquito and other arthropod abatement and control facilities and programs and animal control facilities and programs, acquiring furnishings and equipment therefor, and paying mandated expenses of the coroner; and (ii) .23 mills for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property, that are to be used to provide fire protection in the Parish?

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5

1 to be elected

Mayor Village of Palmetto

1 to be elected

Aldermen Village of Palmetto

1 to be elected

District No. 6 Public Works Commission Proposition(Tax Continuation)

Shall District No. 6 Public Works Commission of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of fourteen and fifty-four hundredths (14.54) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $1,995,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, operating and maintaining the roads, bridges and road drainage facilities of the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor, said millage to represent a seventeen hundredths of a mill (.17) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14.37 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?

Town of Arnaudville Proposition(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Town of Arnaudville, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to continue the levy of a special tax of seven (7) mills on all property subject to taxation in said Town (an estimated $54,206 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of supplementing the cost of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating the Town's waterworks system, sewer system and natural gas transmission and distribution system?

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Sales Tax District No. 1 Proposition(Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the "Tax"), for a period of twenty (20) years from October 1, 2022, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, all as defined by law (an estimated $3,000,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for the purposes of constructing, resurfacing, reconstructing and maintaining Parish roads and road bridges within the District (but specifically excluding employees salaries, wages and benefits)?

Town of Arnaudville Proposition(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Town of Arnaudville, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to continue the levy of a special tax of seven (7) mills on all property subject to taxation in said Town (an estimated $54,206 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of supplementing the cost of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating the Town's waterworks system, sewer system and natural gas transmission and distribution system?

Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 Proposition(Millage Extension & Rededication)

Shall St. Martin Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 1, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of four and ninety hundredths (4.90) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the jurisdiction and territorial limits of the Commission (an estimated $114,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for an additional ten (10) years, ending with the year 2031, and shall the Commission be further authorized to rededicate the use of proceeds of the Tax, heretofore or hereafter received, solely for the purposes of improving, extending, maintaining and operating the waterworks system and sewerage system of the Commission?

ST. MARY PARISH

City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City

1 to be elected

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. 5 Proposition(Tax Continuation)

Shall Consolidated School District No. 5 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (a parishwide school district) (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy an eleven and eighty-two hundredths (11.82) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $6,777,175 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of giving additional support to public elementary and secondary schools in the District by providing funds for salary obligations and educational management, advancement and enrichment, said millage to represent a sixty-four hundredths of a mill (.64) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 11.18 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?

Recreation District No. 2 Proposition No. 1 of 2(Millage Renewal)

Shall Recreation District No. 2 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a thirteen and thirty-four hundredths (13.34) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $411,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District?

Recreation District No. 2 Proposition No. 2 of 2(Bond)

Shall Recreation District No. 2 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $2,550,000, to run not exceeding 10 years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 6% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and other recreational facilities, together with the necessary furnishings and equipment therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no increase in the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 13.34 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

Recreation District No. 4 Proposition(Millage)

Shall Recreation District No. 4 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), levy a tax of two and twenty-four hundredths (2.24) mills (an estimated $128,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District?

Water and Sewer Commission No. 2 Proposition(Tax Renewal)

Shall the St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 2, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of eleven (11) mills on all property subject to taxation within the jurisdiction and boundaries of the Commission (an estimated $890,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing and acquiring improvements and extensions to the waterworks systems and sewerage systems and related facilities of the Commission and operating and maintaining said systems, a work of public improvement for the Commission?

VERMILION PARISH

Sub-District No. 5 of the Gueydan Drainage District Proposition No. 1 of 2(Tax Continuation)

Shall Sub-District No. 5 of the Gueydan Drainage District of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of seven and seventy-seven hundredths (7.77) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $163,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining gravity drainage works within and for said District, said millage to represent an eight hundredths of a mill (.08) increase over the 7.69 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?

Sub-District No. 5 of the Gueydan Drainage District Proposition No. 2 of 2(Tax Continuation)

Shall Sub-District No. 5 of the Gueydan Drainage District of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of three and sixty-three hundredths (3.63) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $76,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining gravity drainage works within and for said District, said millage to represent a four hundredths of a mill (.04) increase over the 3.59 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?

