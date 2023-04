Scott City Hall announced, the 500 and 600 Block of L. Provost Road will be closed beginning Friday, April 28, 2023, to complete the roundabout construction and bridge replacement in the area.

The repair is expected to be completed within 3 months, weather permitting.

Access to the remaining portions of L. Provost Road will be available via Old Spanish Trail, during the closure.

If you have any questions, please contact Scott City Hall at (337) 233-1130.