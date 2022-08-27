Popular convenience store, QuikTrip, buys land for 1st Lafayette location

Coined one of the most popular convenience store chains in the country, QuikTrip, is coming to Lafayette! This new edition will be the first south Louisiana store.

Based in Oklahoma, Quiktrip finalized its purchase of property at the northwest corner of Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10 from Castille Development at an undisclosed price, according to land records.

The Acadiana Advocate reported that documents show QuickTrip purchased about 10 acres, including a portion of land from the La Bonne Vie Apartments next door.

Renderings show the store could be a version of the company’s remote travel center, which includes up to 20 gasoline pumps for cars and six diesel bays for trucks. The store will be 8,292 square feet, larger than the company’s regular stores that range from 4,100 to 5,700 square feet.

QuikTrip currently has travel centers in Shreveport and Bossier City and is planning a store in Ruston, reports indicate.

Last month Forbes ranked QuikTrip 36th in its inaugural Halo 100 that ranked the top 100 overall brands in the U.S. Among convenience stores, it was ranked second.

