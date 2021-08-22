Plaucheville woman dies in Sunday crash

A Plaucheville woman died Sunday morning after a head-on crash.

State Troopers say the accident happened at about 11 a.m. on La. 1179 near Coleman Road in Avoyelles Parish.

Brandy Hairford, 44, died, troopers say.

The initial investigation revealed Hairford's car was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 1179, crossed the center line into the northbound lane and hit a pick-up truck head-on, trooper say.

Hairford, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the pick-up, who also was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death."

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 36 fatalities.