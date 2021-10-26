Pizza Artista raising funds to benefit Ida victims

An Acadiana pizza shop is doing its part to continue helping victims of Hurricane Ida.

This week, Pizza Artista is partnering with Catholic Charities of Acadiana to raise funds for those affected by the storm.

Starting Tuesday the 26 through Thursday the 28th, locations in Lafayette, Broussard, and Baton Rouge will donate 20% of sales to Catholic Charities of Acadiana, which is assisting the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, to benefit those impacted by Ida in the Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Grand Isle areas.

All you have to do is mention that you'd like your order to benefit the Ida fundraiser.

The stores will also be accepting donations until November 21st for the same cause; Pizza Artista will match up to 10% of donations.

