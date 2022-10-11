Pfizer Omicron boosters available at Ochsner Lafayette General

Ochsner Lafayette General reminds Acadiana that COVID-19 vaccines and the Omicron booster are available at their vaccine clinic at 816 Harding Street in Lafayette.

Ochsner Lafayette General began administering the Pfizer bivalent vaccine, also known as the “Omicron” vaccine, in the Acadiana region last month.

The bivalent vaccine targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The BA.5 subvariant is the predominant strain in the United States with more than 80% of COVID cases in the country .

Who is Eligible?

The Pfizer Omicron booster is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for individuals 12 years and older who have been fully vaccinated, no matter the number of boosters they have already received or COVID infection history. Patients are required to wait at least two months after receiving their last COVID-19 vaccine or booster before getting the new bivalent booster. Those who are unvaccinated will need to complete a primary series with the existing COVID vaccines to become eligible for the updated bivalent booster.

The current Pfizer and Moderna monovalent vaccines are still the recommended products for first and second doses. Ochsner Lafayette General is currently only administering Pfizer vaccines and boosters.

At this time, no omicron-specific booster is available for children under 12. Children between 6 months and 5 years are eligible for the earlier authorized COVID vaccines. The CDC recommends all children 6 months and older should get all recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The public is encouraged to utilize the following location to receive their COVID vaccines and boosters:





Location Date/Time Details Ochsner Lafayette General Vaccine Clinic 816 Harding Street Lafayette, LA 70503 Monday through Friday8 a.m. - 12 p.m.1 p.m. - 4 p.m. *Saturday, Oct. 22 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. · Walk-ins accepted

· Children, adolescent and adult vaccines are

administered at this site

· Infant vaccines are not administered at this location. Please visit this page for infant vaccine locations in the Acadiana area or contact your pediatrician.

· Parents/legal guardians must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

· Flu shots for those 18 and up are also administered at this location.

The clinic can be reached by calling 337-571-9000 to make an appointment. Appointments can also be made through the MyOchsner website or app.

*The OLG Vaccine Clinic will be open on Saturday, October 22 for administration of COVID-19 vaccines and Omicron boosters. The location is not typically open on Saturdays.

