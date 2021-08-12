Performances at NUNU canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19 concerns have caused the cancellation of live music performances at NUNU.

Robert Cline Jr. and Tennessee Dixon were scheduled to perform the evening of August 12, but that performance has now been canceled.

Also canceled is a performance by Scott Mulvahill, with a special appearance by Roddie Romero, scheduled for August 24.

There have been no further updates on if other events or performances will go on as planned.

More information on NUNU can be found here.

