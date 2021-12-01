PASA launches live performances after COVID-19 challenges

Acadiana has the chance to see the Postmodern Jukebox perform at the Heymann Performing Arts Center as the arts continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of COVID, Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA) was forced to cancel live performances and ultimately, its first season. In October, PASA hosted its first live event since the pandemic with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, but ticket sales were low.

This time, the group hopes the turnout will be better for the Postmodern Jukebox.

The musical collective is known for putting "pop music in a time machine," performing some of modern music's biggest hits in the classic styles of past eras.

PASA executive director Jackie Lyke says the show promises "lots of costumes, lots of musicians, singers, dancing. It's just a fun show."

Postmodern Jukebox kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the Heymann Center Wednesday night. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and the Heymann Center box office.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel