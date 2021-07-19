Parents of eligible students urged to apply for P-EBT ahead of school year

Parents who qualify for P-EBT program for their children are asked to apply in anticipation of federal approval for this school year.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and Department of Education are requesting that parent who qualify for, but do not currently receive, free or reduced-price lunches to apply for those benefits with their schools or school districts by Friday, July 30, 2021 in anticipation of federal approval of Louisiana’s Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program.

Students who are already receiving free or reduced-priced lunches do not need to apply, they say. This includes any student in a school that provides free meals to all students (under a special rule called “Community Eligibility Provision”). This program only applies to students who receive free or reduced-price lunch under the National School Lunch Program or because they attend a CEP school.

See what school systems in Acadiana are still feeding students for free.

DCFS expects to provide more information about the Summer P-EBT program and the P-EBT program for 0-5 age students on SNAP when those programs are approved.

To date, DCFS has issued approximately $192.2 million in P-EBT benefits for 515,624 students for the months of August 2020-January 2021. The third payment, covering February-May 2021, is scheduled to begin loading onto cards on August 4.

More information about P-EBT is available at www.pebt-la.org [dcfs.louisiana.gov].

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel