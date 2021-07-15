LIST: Free lunches for students in Acadiana

After Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announced that they would be providing free meals for all students in the Parish for the new school year, KATC reached out to local school systems to find out if they would be doing the same.

Here are the responses received so far:

Acadia Parish

Acadia has been a district-wide free lunch system and will continue as a district-wide free lunch school system for the 2021/2022 school year.

Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that all students will be eligible to eat breakfast and lunch at school next year free of charge. This development comes after the United States Department of Agriculture deemed all CPSB schools qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision due to the recent events faced by our community.

"This is great news for all of our students and their families," said School Nutrition Program Director Jacqueline Richard. "The School Nutrition Program supports student success by providing healthy, flavorful meals every day. We are thrilled to be able to serve all Calcasieu Parish students free of charge next school year, which in turn will remove at least one burden from our families."

No action is necessary for students to participate, and families who normally complete meal applications will not need to do so this coming year.

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish has had free meals for all students for several years due to low-income averages across the parish. The IPSD Child Nutrition Program participates in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) which allows free student meals district-wide. No meal application will be required to receive free meals. Students will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch meals as approved by the USDA for the duration of the school year.

Lafayette Parish

All LPSS students will eat free at school this year. The USDA has implemented certain waivers of federal regulations that will allow Child Nutrition Programs to operate under guidelines that will provide free meals to all students.

St. Landry Parish

Waiting for response

St. Martin Parish

During the 2021-2022 school year, all students in St. Martin Parish will eat free. We will also be taking advantage of the USDA waivers

St. Mary Parish

Waiting for response

Vermilion Parish

Waiting for response

