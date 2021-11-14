Operation Christmas child begins this week

Organizers of Operation Christmas Child say that more than 4,000 locations will open to collect shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project across the country.

Those shoe boxes will be collected on National Collection Week, Nov. 15 - 22, offering a curbside option.

Several locations will be opening up for donations this week in Acadiana

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993.

“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code.

Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.

Locations in Acadiana are as follows (Find times at the link above):

Evangeline Parish

First Baptist Church

815 Chicot Park Road Ville Platte

Iberia Parish

Word of Hope World Outreach Church

705 W Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia

Jeff Davis Parish

First Baptist Church

1001 Cary Avenue Jennings

Lafayette Parish

Youngsville Community Church

4129 Verot School Road Youngsville

Christ Church

800 Jefferson Boulevard Lafayette

St. Landry Parish

Mowata Baptist Church

3406 Henry Bieber Road Eunice

St. Mary Parish

First Baptist Church of Morgan City

1915 Victor II Boulevard Morgan City,

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel