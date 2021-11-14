Operation Christmas child begins this week

Organizers of Operation Christmas Child say that more than 4,000 locations will open to collect shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project across the country.
Those shoe boxes will be collected on National Collection Week, Nov. 15 - 22, offering a curbside option.
Several locations will be opening up for donations this week in Acadiana
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993.
“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code.
Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.
Locations in Acadiana are as follows (Find times at the link above):
Evangeline Parish
First Baptist Church
815 Chicot Park Road Ville Platte
Iberia Parish
Word of Hope World Outreach Church
705 W Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia
Jeff Davis Parish
First Baptist Church
1001 Cary Avenue Jennings
Lafayette Parish
Youngsville Community Church
4129 Verot School Road Youngsville
Christ Church
800 Jefferson Boulevard Lafayette
St. Landry Parish
Mowata Baptist Church
3406 Henry Bieber Road Eunice
St. Mary Parish
First Baptist Church of Morgan City
1915 Victor II Boulevard Morgan City,
