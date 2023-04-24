One lane to be closed today on I-10 East

If you're headed toward Baton Rouge Monday, here's a heads-up:

DOTD announces that the outside right lane and shoulder of I-10 eastbound, on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge at mile marker 123.2 (near Lake Pelba), will be closed to motorists on Monday, April 24, to allow crews to conduct an emergency bridge inspection.

The closure is anticipated to take place from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

This closure will result in traffic delays. Motorists are encouraged to utilize an alternate route.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists:

