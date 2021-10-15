Observing National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day in Acadiana

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is always observed on October 15th.

It's a time for those who have lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, or other causes.

Even though one in four pregnancies end in loss, many families don't speak about it. But mourning that loss every day can often require support.

One family finding light in the darkness of that loss is from Port Barre.

Seven years ago, Kallie and Adam Bergeaux gave birth to a little girl, Brynn.

The baby, a little sister to two older siblings, wasn't getting the oxygen she needed to survive.

Her mother had an emergency c-section because her placenta separated from the wall of the uterus before birth.

Brynn passed away just a day later.

In an effort to try and deal with the grief they felt after losing Brynn.

Kallie and Adam started gifting the first baby girl born on or around September 24, Brynn's birthday, with a gift of hope and comfort.

This year, Tracey Phillips and her husband Larrian received that gift for their daughter Lamyia.

Another place helping parents who have experienced miscarriages, still births, or infant death is Maddie's Footprints.

And on Saturday, October 16, Maddie's Footprints will gear up for their 12th annual Footprints Forever 5k and 1 mile run/walk at River Ranch Town Square in Lafayette.

Registration begins at 7:00 am with the 5K beginning at 8:30 and 1 mile run/walk taking place 8:00. Post race activities include live music, face painting, food, drinks and bounce houses.

Organizers says the event is a time for families to come together and be a support system for each other during a tough time.

For more information on the 5K and run/walk, visit the events page on the Maddie's Footprints website.

------------------------------------------------------------

