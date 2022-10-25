NWS confirms tornado touches down near Oberlin

The National Weather Service has given preliminary confirmation of an EF-2 tornado touching down in Allen Parish, northwest of Oberlin, this morning.

The tornado's estimated peak wind speed was 111 miles per hour, and its path was measured at almost half a mile.

It started near the Calcasieu River and Mike Manuel Road, and then moved northwest, at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The tornado blew a tree into a manufactured home, ripping off the home's front porch awning, the NWS says. Another home's carport was damaged, falling onto a car. Several trees were snapped off near the ground, others snapped off at the tops. A small industrial building was damage, and a parked and loaded construction trailer was pushed about six feet.

After doing that damage, the tornado lifted, but it was still close enough to damage trees down Mike Manuel Road, the NWS says.