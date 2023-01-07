The CDC reports the existence of a new Omicron strand subvariant called X-B-B.1.5 of Covid-19.

About 40% of confirmed U.S. Covid cases are caused by the XBB.1.5 strain, up from 20% a week ago.

This may be the most transmissible subvariant of Omicron, according to scientists.

"Well yes at my age I feel very vulnerable because I'm aged and I'm in a more weakened condition." said Melba Baigle, Local Resident

The CDC suggest washing your hands regularly, with soap and water, or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.

Also cover your mouth and nose with a mask when in public settings or around others.

Maintain at least six feet distance between you and people coughing or sneezing.

"We need to wash our hands, and wear our mask, so we can protect our lives." said Higinio Medoca, Local resident

The CDC also suggest to avoid touching your face, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Stay home if you feel unwell, refrain from smoking and other activities that weaken the lungs, practice physical distancing by avoiding unnecessary travel and staying away from large groups of people.