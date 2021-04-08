New Iberia man killed in Vermilion Parish crash

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a fatal crash in Vermilion Parish.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m. on April 8, 2021, Troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Matthew Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of 35-year-old Brenton Keith Bobb of New Iberia.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred during the night, but was not discovered until daylight hours. Troopers were able determine Bobb was traveling south on LA 13, at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of the Kia four-door passenger car and exited the roadway, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

Upon doing so, the Kia overturned several times before coming to rest on its passenger side in a field.

Bobb, who was restrained at the time of the crash died from his injuries at a local hospital. Impairment is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths in 2021.

