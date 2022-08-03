Watch Now
New cases of Monkeypox in Acadiana

Posted at 7:34 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03

ACADIANA- LDH has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox in Acadiana. While it is not seen as a crisis, Dr. Katherine Baumgarten labels it as " a new health situation."

Our news team spoke with Dr. Baumgarten, who stressed that monkeypox is not a cause for panic or running to get the nearest vaccine.

You can contract monkeypox through skin-to-skin contact. This makes it easier to monitor and control, she says.

Testing is available if you have signs of monkeypox like blisters and rashes.

A vaccine is being made and will be made available to at-risk groups such as people with compromised immune systems.

In Louisiana, 51 cases have been confirmed, including the four in Acadiana, as of Tuesday.

